JEFFERSON - Roger F. Moore, 93, Jefferson, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Moore was born in Carnesville to the late Daniel Oscar and Ida Mae Kay Moore. He was a member of Jefferson Congregational Holiness Church and retired from Blue Bell. After retirement, he worked and eventually retired from Little-Ward Funeral Home, where he was the staff pianist.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Ruth Moore; and grandson, Tyler Dunn.
Mr. Moore is survived by his daughter, Laura Bishop, Commerce; sons, Emory Moore, Ashcamp, Ken., and Johnny Moore, Jefferson; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. The family will not be present for such but you may view the deceased and sign the registry.
On Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. the family will attend a public, graveside service along with anyone wishing to attend at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
