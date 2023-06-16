ATHENS - Roger McGehee Sullivan, 76, Athens, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at home.
Roger was born in Camilla on December 13, 1946, and was the son of the late Russell and Elizabeth Sullivan. He left the family farm to attend the University of Georgia where he fell in love with Athens and Sandra Moseman.
Roger and Sandra married, raised a family, and for 35 years built their own business together, Riverside Mower and Outdoor Power Equipment. In retirement, he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, and Sandra lovingly cared for him in their home.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sandra Sullivan; daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Robert Meyer; beloved grandchildren, Davis Griffin and Cate Meyer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patsy and Lanier Orr; niece, Angie (Bryan) Eades; brother, Harry (JoAnne) Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his son, Blake Sullivan.
Following Roger’s wishes, no service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Young Harris Methodist Church, 973 Prince Ave., Athens, Ga. 30606.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
