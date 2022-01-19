GILLSVILLE - Roger Michael “Mike” Pace Sr., Gillsville, passed away peacefully at the home of his son Jeremy Pace on Tuesday January 18, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Commerce, the son of Rogers Pace and the late Doris Cain Pace.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Cain Pace; grandparents, John and Cora Pace, Carl Hester and Susie Perdue Cain; and brother-in-law, Robin Lord.
Mike had retired in 2009 from Jackson County Emergency Medical Services as a paramedic with over 30 years of service. He began his life in emergency services in 1978 at Banks County EMS as an EMT and in 1979 he served as a Hall County Firefighter/EMT. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Maysville, Nicholson and Commerce fire departments during his 30 years of public service. During his lengthy public service Mike worked as a paramedic in Putnam and Greene County. Mike was an auto accident extraction instructor for the State of Georgia with 20 years of service.
He was a member of Silver Shoals Baptist Church, Lula.
Mike is survived by his father, Rogers Pace, Commerce; his sons, Roger Michael Pace Jr. (Christine) and Jeremy Landrum Cain Pace (Brandi), Gillsville; grandchildren, Roger Michael (Trey) Pace III, Kylee Isabella Pace, Beverly Nycole McDaniel, all of Gillsville, Ashleigh Dobbins and McKenzie Dobbins, Crestview, Florida; sister, Jean Lord, Commerce; brother, Lamar “Buck” Pace (Jenny), Commerce; nephews, Jason Lord and Jacob Lord (Kayla); nieces, Jessica Lord Smith (Josh), Nicholson, and Alex Pace Buffington (Mike), Alto; a host of great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dr. Michael and Willene Boyle.
Mike will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at Silver Shoals Baptist Church at a date to be announced.
Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to the Silver Shoals Baptist Church Building Fund, in Memory of Mike, c/o Jan Parks, 939 Antioch Road, Lula Ga. 30554.
The family will be at the home of Dr. Mike and Willene Boyle, 298 Hickory Flat Rd., Gillsville Ga.
