Rolyn Jean Arnold, 93, died Thursday, June 16, 2022.
A native of Clarke County, Mrs. Arnold was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Minnie Katherine Hill Bramblett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Emerson "Tommy" Arnold; and a granddaughter, Amanda Kay Brooks.
Survivors include sons, Stanley Lewis Arnold (Bonnie), Hendersonville, N.C., Steven Glenn Arnold (Brenda) and Sidney Ross Arnold (Laurel), both of Nicholson; daughter, Sandra Kay Brooks (Ricky), Hull; grandsons, Raymond Lee Arnold, Robert Wade Arnold, Adam Thomas Arnold, Samuel Cory Arnold, Daniel Matthew Brooks, Andrew Tyler Arnold and Conner Jake Bridges; granddaughters, Sydney Claire Arnold Samples and Lauren Elizabeth Bridges; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
