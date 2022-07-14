WINDER - Ron Volkmann, 79, Winder, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his residence.
A native of Riverside, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Clifford and Ruth Snelson Volkmann. Mr. Volkmann was a former correctional supervisor serving the Cobb County Government. A former Cobb County resident, he had resided in Winder since 2017. Mr. Volkmann was an avid knife collector and had attended the Winder First United Methodist Church. He was a United States Air Force veteran.
Surviving are wife, Anne C. Volkmann; children, Ronnie Volkmann, Jeffery Volkmann and Lisa Desharnes; and 10 grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be held later.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
