WINDER - Ron Volkmann, 79, Winder, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his residence.

A native of Riverside, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Clifford and Ruth Snelson Volkmann. Mr. Volkmann was a former correctional supervisor serving the Cobb County Government. A former Cobb County resident, he had resided in Winder since 2017. Mr. Volkmann was an avid knife collector and had attended the Winder First United Methodist Church. He was a United States Air Force veteran.

Surviving are wife, Anne C. Volkmann; children, Ronnie Volkmann, Jeffery Volkmann and Lisa Desharnes; and 10 grandchildren.

A family memorial service will be held later.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 17-23

