Ronald Clayton Hardman Jr., 57, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 28, 2021 after a courageous year-long battle with leukemia.
Ron was born December 24, 1963. He was the son of the late Ronald Hardman Sr. and Jean Minish Hardman Harris of Commerce. He was a loving son and brother to his sister, Sheila.
He was a 1982 graduate of Madison County High School and was employed by Leon Farmer and Company. He married his high school sweetheart, Melanie Adams in 1986, and was a loving husband and devoted father to his two sons, J. Ben and Bo Hardman.
Ron was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, and he shared that passion with his boys. He enjoyed sports and truly enjoyed coaching and supporting his sons and their friends over the years. He loved life and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie Adams Hardman; children, J.Ben Hardman (Jessica) and Bo Hardman, all of Ila; his step-father, Howard Harris; his sister, Sheila Knight (Kevin), Ila; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Erastus Christian Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Grant Gillespie, Greg Gillespie, Dan Chandler, Chad Wilkins, Mark Swain, Jimmy Donald Crowe, Mike Whitehead and Ty Lord.
Sympathy may be expressed by sending flowers to Lord and Stephens in Danielsville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Diamond Club.
Melanie, J.Ben, Jessica and Bo would like to thank friends and family for their tremendous support over this year. They have been comforted by the abundance of prayers and outpouring of love.
