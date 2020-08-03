TALMO - Ronald Cleo Ward, 76, Talmo, entered into rest Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Mr. Ward was born in Shirley, Arkansas the son of the late Ellis Cleo Ward and the late Bernice Faye Evans Ward, attended Talmo Baptist Church and was the owner of Ronald C. Ward Livestock.
Survivors include his wife, E. Jeane Perry Ward, Hoschton; daughter, Shannon Skelton and her husband Jason, Jefferson; grandchildren, Kaylee, Jake and Judd Skelton; two sisters, Calla Linn, Shirley, Arkansas, and Glenda Keenihan and her husband Rory, Bebee, Arkansas; step-children, Stephen Pinion, Kim Pinion and Joseph Brown; step-grandchildren, Melissa and Caleb Brown, Ross and Alayna Pinion, and Stephanie and Al Whitworth; step-great-grandchildren, Allie Bray, Kylar Brown, Cole and Tripp Whitworth.
A visitation, a time of fellowship and a celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the cattle barn at the Elrod Farm, 95 Mountain Creek Church Road, Pendergrass, Georgia.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
