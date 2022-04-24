Ronald Davis Turner, 82, formerly of Carlton, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Spring Valley Nursing Home in Elberton.
Mr. Turner was the son of the late Jeff Davis Turner and Irene Katherine “Polly” Porcher Turner. He was the husband of the late Lavonia Dickerson Turner, with whom he had celebrated 59 years of marriage prior to her passing. He was a member of Carlton Baptist Church.
He was retired from the granite industry and was known for his quick wit and his ability to entertain with his tall tales. Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, Jimmy Turner, Austell.
Mr. Turner is survived by his daughters and sons in law, Kathy and David Triplett, Colbert, Carol and Donnie Clements, Elberton, Karen and Darren Dudley, Carlton, and Rhonda and Richard Whiten, Pace, Fla.; one brother, Davant Turner, Atlanta; grandchildren, Maelyn Nash, Adam Nash (Casey), Autumn Triplett, Chase Dudley, Chance Dudley, Kara Whiten, Ansleigh Whiten, Walker Whiten, Scarlett Whiten, Todd Clements (Sam), Mark Clements (Jennifer) and Alan Clements (Stacy); nine great-grandchildren; and numerous members of his extended family.
Graveside service: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Carlton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice or to Carlton Baptist Church, 100 Church St., Carlton, Ga. 30627 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, Ga. 30394.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
