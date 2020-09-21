WINDER - Ronald Dunson, 72, Winder, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Mr. Dunson was a member of the Winder Apostolic Church. He retired from the Barrow County Government with over 20 years of service. He will be best remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, papa, and a friend to all. He was affectionately known by many as "Papa Ron." Mr. Dunson leaves behind a lasting impact on this community and will be missed by so many.
Mr. Dunson is preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Mable Moss Dunson; along with several brothers and sisters.
Mr. Dunson is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Pam Dunson, Winder; sons, William Dunson, Toccoa, Allen (Amy) Dunson, Toccoa, and Clint (Nicole) Cannon, Winder; daughter, Jessica Cannon, Winder; sisters, Carolyn Hayes, Toccoa, and Elanor Pilgrim, Toccoa; six grandchildren, Maranda Strickland, Levi Westbrook, Allen Dunson, Alanna Dunson, Annie Dunson and Cruze Cannon; and one great-grandchild, Jase Strickland.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Brother Tommy Baker and Clint Cannon officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 5 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Dunson to the Winder Apostolic Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
