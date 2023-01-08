Ronald Edwards, 78, Bold Springs community, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home.
Born February 12, 1944, he was the son of the late Mary Nell Varner Edwards and Stoy H. Edwards. He was a graduate of the 1962 Class of Banks County High and attended ABAC College. He had been a manager of Davis Brothers Cafeteria of Commerce and was a retired poultry farmer.
He was a member of the Franklin County Young Farmers and Franklin County Cattlemans Association. Ronald was an avid sports fan and never missed an Atlanta Braves or UGA football game, as well as other pro sports. He was a member of Bold Springs United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Bobbie Sewell Edwards; son, Phil (Michele) Edwards, Royston; daughters, Angela Cash, Commerce, and Cindy (Brian) Jackson, Carnesville; grandsons, Phillip Edwards, Drake Cash, Trea Edwards, Logan Jackson and Levi Jackson; great-grandsons, Landon Cash, Wyatt Cash, Jaxon Edwards and Asher Edwards; and sisters, Cecelia (Gabe) Martin, Carnesville, and Melba Miller, of Commerce.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Bold Springs United Methodist Church with the Revs. Randy Strickland and Ross Wheeler officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Memorials, please do so to the Bold Springs United Methodist Church.
Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In