JEFFERSON - Ronald Gilbert Dobbins Sr., 74, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Mr. Dobbins was born in Marietta, a son of the late Willie Gilbert Dobbins Jr. and the late Lillie Mae Miller Dobbins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dobbins is preceded by his wife, Shelva Jean Hughes Dobbins.
Ron dedicated his life to a life-long career in law enforcement, first retiring as a deputy sheriff from Gwinnett County and then again as a deputy sheriff of Jackson County. A true public servant.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald Gilbert Dobbins Jr. (Regina), Jefferson, and James Randall Dobbins (Charity), Dacula; six grandchildren, Ryan Alexander Dobbins, Timothy Andrew Dobbins, Brianna Temple, Emilie Owens, Christian Dobbins and Madison Dobbins; one great-grandchild, Gracelynn Owens; and one brother, Gregory C. Dobbins, Kennesaw, also survives.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Dobbins, his remains are to be cremated and private services will be held by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
