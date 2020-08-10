HOMER - Ronald Herman Parson, 61, Homer, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Born on January 12, 1959 in Commerce, Mr. Parson was the son of the late Herman Avery and Molly Sue Redmon Parson. He was a retired K-9 officer with the Georgia Department of Corrections, member of Bethany Christian Church, past master of Hudson Lodge, past president of the Blue Knights Ga. Chapter XI. He was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Avery Parson; and his two faithful K-9 partners, Nappy and Kadia.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Banks Parson, of the home; son, Tyler (Samantha) Parson; daughter, Brandi Parson (Jeff) Ashley; brother, Randy Parson; sister, Susan Parson (Chester) Blalock; and grandson, Brayden Ashley.
Memorial service: Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Ray Richardson and Tim Beasley officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday August 8, 2020 from 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. The family request mask to be worn to visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Blue Knights Chapter XI, c/o Jerry Cook, 127 Whitsel Hollow, Comer, Ga. 30629.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
