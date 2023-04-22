STATHAM - Ronald Joseph Sather, 47, Statham, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Born on October 20, 1975, he was the son of Barbara Jean Flowers Kiddy and the late Christian M. Sather.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Kiddy, Statham; three children, Jayden Sather, Anna Musser and Bently Sparks; two brothers, Christian Sather Jr., Athens, and Robert Sather, Flowery Branch; sister, Laura Patrick, Colbert; eight nieces and nephews; and six great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Bogart Christian Church, 194 Elder St., Bogart, Ga. 30622 with the Reverend Allen Rogers officiating.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In