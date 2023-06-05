HOSCHTON - Ronald Kenneth Martin, 74, Hoschton, entered rest Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Mr. Martin was born in Hall County, a son of the late Robert Olen and Elease Smith Martin. Mr. Martin attended Center Union Baptist Church, played basketball in his high school years, loved fishing and the outdoors, the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. Most of all he loved his son and grandchildren. Mr. Martin retired as service manager from the Mazda Dealership of Atlanta and for the past 15 to 20 years remodeled homes throughout North Georgia.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Bailes Martin, Hoschton; son, Brad Martin (Susan), Gainesville; grandchildren, Will Martin (Diem-anh), Atlanta, Nick Martin (Shellianne), Hoschton, Chelsea Martin and Michelle Martin, Gainesville; great-grandchild, Ivy Martin, Hoschton; and brother, Tony Martin (Brenda), Atlanta.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Calvin Gooch officiating with burial to follow in Belmont Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Ronald Kenneth Martin to Center Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 264, Braselton, Georgia 30517.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In