ROYSTON - Ronald Lee Oliver, 60, Royston, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mr. Oliver was born in Royston on November 17, 1961, son of the late Harold Burton Oliver and the late Reba Baugh Oliver. He was a mechanic having worked at Emmanuel College and was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Savage Oliver; son, Joseph Oliver, Royston; brothers, William Oliver Royston, Roy Oliver, Royston, and John “Dan” Oliver, Canon; and grandchildren, Alan Lee Oliver and Alexander Cleghorn.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Jameson officiating. Interment will follow in the Ruhamah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery in Carnesville.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times, the family will be at their respective homes.
Online condolences could be made to the family by visiting www.pruttfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
