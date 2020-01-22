BRASELTON - Ronald Lee Terry, 71, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Mr. Terry worked for GM for 20 years, was a U.S. Army veteran and he served two years in Vietnam. Mr. Terry was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy in Braselton.
Survivors include, son, Anson Terry, Arkansas; daughter, Michaela Terry, Arkansas; brothers, Dan and wife Patty Terry, Braselton, and Tom and wife Ann Terry, Miamisburg, Ohio; nephews, Joshua Terry, Rod Terry and Randy Terry; nieces, Elizabeth Baisley, Freedom Baisley, Brandy Terry and Mary Lou Terry.
Ronald is preceded in death by his sister, Irene Baisley.
No services will be held at this time.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
