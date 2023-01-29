AUBURN - Ronald Phillip Blackstock Sr., Auburn, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born December 6, 1960 in Winder, was a lifelong resident of Barrow County and was a member of the 1978 graduating class of Winder-Barrow High School.
Mr. Blackstock was preceded in death by his father, Duriel Blackstock; and his brother, Michael Blackstock. He was of the Methodist denomination and was a self employed contractor.
Surviving are wife, Miriam Blackstock; sons and daughters-in-law, Elbert Duriel “Dru” and Brittany Blackstock and Ronald Phillip Jr. and Tania Blackstock; mother, Mary Blackstock; five granddaughters, Madisyn, Tiffani, Miriam, Ada and Stormie Blackstock; two sisters, Jennifer Lee and Rena Blackstock,; and brother, David Blackstock.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Alissa Rothschild and Joe Allen officiating. Interment will be in the Auburn City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 5 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
