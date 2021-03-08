BRASELTON - Ronald Thomas “Ron” Turk, 56, Braselton, entered rest on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his residence.
Ron was born March 8, 1964 to the late Royce W. and Grace Thomas Turk. He was a lifelong resident of Hall County and had worked with Tunco Manufacturing for 40 years. He was a member of numerous Coon hunting associations and was an avid outdoorsman. He attended New Liberty United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his, wife, Jo Turk; brother, Donald (Vicki) Turk; sister, Mary Kay (Johnny) Farr; nieces, McKalyn Turk, Ruthie Harris and Sara Harris; and nephews, Wes Farr and Jackson Farr.
Graveside service: Friday March 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Brown officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 5, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton, Ga. 30517.
