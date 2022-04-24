BETHLEHEM - Ronanne Brown, 64, Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Ronanne was predeceased by her parents, George Milton Williams Sr. and Linda Massey Brown; and her beloved fur-baby, Dobbie.
After graduation from Jefferson High School, she went on to graduate from Georgia Southern University with a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice. Ronanne was employed by the State of Georgia Department of Family and Children Services. She was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Ronanne is survived by her companion, Charlie Brown, Bethlehem; brother, George (Deborah) Williams Jr., Bethlehem; sister, Kathy (Ricardo) Camaran, Loganville; step-sister Susan (David) Walls; and nieces and nephews, Ricardo Camaran Jr., Jimmy Camaran, Michael Atkins, Brittany Fowler and Sarah Williams.
Graveside service: Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens, 793 Atlanta Highway SE, Winder.
Donations in memory of Ronanne Brown may be made to the American Diabetes Association or LifeLink of Georgia.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the family at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com. Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
