HOSCHTON - Ronnie Jean Lassiter Stovall, 77, Hoschton, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
Ernie and Ronnie married in 1961 in Rockport, Texas. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in February. They settled in Hoschton in 1967. Ronnie was a stay at home mother. When the kids started school she got her license in cosmetology and had a beauty salon. She volunteered as a beautician at Winder Nursing Home and worked at a sewing plant one summer.
Ronnie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Everyone that met her loved her and she them. She enjoyed her grandchildren more than anything, it was her greatest joy. Ronnie was a member of Hoschton Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas. She was a charter member of the Hoschton Rebekah Lodge and served as a Noble Grand and eventually the president of the Georgia Assembly. She was from Rockport, Texas and enjoyed her many years there. Not only was she an Eastern Star in Texas but Georgia as well. Ronnie also loved to sit on the porch and have coffee time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Louise Lassiter; in-laws, Lou Willie Stovall, Fabin and Gene Stovall.
Survivors include her husband, Ernie Ray Stovall; son, Ernie Stovall II and wife Lisa; daughters, Stephanie Sims and husband Scott, Diana Adams and Tracy Pierson and husband Robby; brothers, Jerry Lassiter and wife Marcia, Richard Lassiter and wife Tooter, and Lloyd Lassiter; sister, Donna Matlock and late husband TL; grandchildren, Joshua Adams, Kaci Mundhenke and husband Will, Mary Kate Sims, Bailey Lassiter, Chelsea Pierson, Anna Pierson, Nicholas Stovall and Elijah Stovall; great-grandchild, Fabin Pierson; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Memorial service: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Hoschton Baptist Church, 380 Sam Freeman Road Hoschton, Georgia 30548, with the Rev. Cory Sexton officiating. Interment is cremation.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hoschton Baptist Church, www.hoschtonbc.com; Northeast Georgia Hospice , www.nghs.com/foundation/hospice; or Lewy Body Dementia Organization, www.lbda.org.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
