BALDWIN - Ronnie "Kenneth" Wilbanks, 79, Baldwin, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Mr. Wilbanks was born on January 31, 1942 to the late G.T. and Ruth Ayers Wilbanks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin "Frank" Wilbanks; and grandchild, Kyle Wilbanks.
Mr. Wilbanks was a member of Lamar Christian Church. Kenneth loved to spend time with his antique John Deere tractor; he put it in many parades and tractor shows. He also enjoyed going fishing. Kenneth was also known for his famous Brunswick stew, that many enjoyed. Kenneth was known to his grandchildren as "Papa", he loved them very much and enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Gloria Payne Wilbanks, Baldwin; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Stephanie Wilbanks, Baldwin; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Brent Wade, Toccoa; grandchildren, DeLayla Wade and Sara Wilbanks; brother and sister-in-law, Marshal and Joy Wilbanks, Baldwin; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Karl Harris, Demorest; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Lamar Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Fisher officiating.
Due to concerns around COVID-19, Mr. Wilbanks will lie in state at the funeral home from 1to 5 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 for those that wish to pay their respects.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 6, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that in Kenneth's Memory please thank a nurse for their service during the pandemic.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
