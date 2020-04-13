NICHOLSON - Rosa Lee Kesler, 90, Nicholson, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Kesler was born to the late Thomas Roy and Luvie Hembree Alexander. Mrs. Kesler was a homemaker and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kesler was also preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Kesler.
Mrs. Kesler is survived by her sons, Dennis Kesler, Commerce, Johnny Kesler, Nicholson, David Kesler, Nicholson, and Kenneth Barnett, Nicholson; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the recommendation of the CDC and the executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp banning all gatherings of 10 or more people, services for Mrs. Kesler are being planned accordingly to comply with this order.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 from the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Cathy officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, will be in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In