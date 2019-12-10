DANIELSVILLE - Rosa Nell Roland, 78, Danielsville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family.
Rosa was born February 25, 1941 in Athens, to the late Benjamin Wilkes Bowles and Flora Ann Carter Bowles. Mrs. Roland was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marion Bales and Lois Burgess.
She is survived by two siblings, Delmar and Tom Bowles.
After retiring from Reliance Electric in 2001, Rosa enjoyed participating in activities at Friendship Baptist Church where she was a member. She spent countless mornings and afternoons enjoying breakfast and lunch with the friends she and Glen made at Gina Belle’s and Ila Restaurant. Rosa loved reading and shopping. She also spent countless hours talking and laughing with her family – which included her honorary sisters, Marie Hilley and Sandra Wardlaw.
Her proudest accomplishment in life was the family she created with Glen Roland, her husband of 61 years: her daughters, Carol "Glennell’"Shadley (David) and Lorista Johnson (Stacy); granddaughters, Kelli McCain, Kristin Power (Eric), and Courtney Johnson; and one great-grandson, Carson Power… all of whom were blessed to be raised with her unconditional love and guidance. They will all strive to continue her legacy, living by her example as the most selfless and caring woman they were lucky enough to call Mama, Grandmama and G-Ma.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with graveside service immediately following at Friendship Baptist Church. The Rev. Henry Butler will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Michael N. Burgess, Dale Bowles, Russell Bales, Cody Archer, Colton Archer and Andy Lunsford.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Glen Roland and his ongoing battle with this terrible disease.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
