BETHLEHEM - Rosalyn Marie Gaffigan Morris, 73, Bethlehem, entered rest Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Ms. Morris was born in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of the late John and Mary Marie Williams Gaffigan and was a retired civilian personnel clerk with the U.S. Army.
Survivors include a son, David Horn and his wife Sarah, Jefferson; four grandchildren, Dawson, Kennedy, Bowman and Boone Horn; two brothers, Dave, and Brian Gaffigan; and four sisters, Madeline Gaffigan, Wendy Jouad, Gwen Shaffer and Carolyn Gaffigan.
Graveside service: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Potter's House, 655 Potter House Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
