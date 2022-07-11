BETHLEHEM - Rosalyn Marie Gaffigan Morris, 73, Bethlehem, entered rest Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Ms. Morris was born in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of the late John and Mary Marie Williams Gaffigan and was a retired civilian personnel clerk with the U.S. Army.

Survivors include a son, David Horn and his wife Sarah, Jefferson; four grandchildren, Dawson, Kennedy, Bowman and Boone Horn; two brothers, Dave, and Brian Gaffigan; and four sisters, Madeline Gaffigan, Wendy Jouad, Gwen Shaffer and Carolyn Gaffigan.

Graveside service: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Potter's House, 655 Potter House Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 10-16

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.