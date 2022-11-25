MAYSVILLE - Rose Inez Spears, 81, Maysville, entered rest Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Mrs. Spears was born in Talladega, Alabama, the daughter of the late Henry Wilbur Johnson and the late Nellie Dennie Johnson. Mrs. Spears was a retired chef with Chateau Elan Resort. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Spears is preceded by her husband, Wayne Dole.
Survivors include daughters, Vanessa Guillory, Texas, and Karen Phillips, Maysville; sons, Bobby Phillips, Jefferson, Daniel Phillips (Romona), Cleveland, and Anthony Phillips (Tracy), Jefferson; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Michael Humphrey, Patrick Shannon, Matt Bible, Dustin Phillips, Shawn Phillips and Meagan Phillips. David King Jr. will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
