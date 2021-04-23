KENNESAW - Rose Nell King Turner Sayer Wick, 90, Kennesaw, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Manor Lake Assisted Living in Athens.
Rose was born March 27, 1931 in Oglethorpe County to George Clarence King and Margie Mae Porterfield King. She was a member of Roswell Street Baptist Church in Roswell, and was a retired sales lady for Oscar Thompson Shoe Company in Atlanta.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, John Franklin Turner, second husband Ralph Eugene Sayer; third husband, John Clingan Wick Sr.; daughter-in-law, Sherry Turner; and all of her siblings, George William King, Thelma Gunter, Grace Tiller, Candler King, Mildred Smith, Margaret Smith, Howard King, Harold King and Joe Allen King.
She is survived by her son-in-law and daughter, Terry and Cheryl Diane Patterson; son, Ronald Franklin Turner; step-children, Gene Sayer, Barry Sayer, Jane Green, Becky Lingerfelt and John Clingan Wick Jr.; special niece, Aleen Gunter Turner; four grandchildren, Shannon Patterson, Erin and Chad Berry, Scott and April Turner and Marty and Kim Turner; six great-grandchildren, Alexis Berry, Raegan Berry, Tristen Turner, Kennedy Turner, Landon Turner and Mya Turner; numerous step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Graveside service: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Glade Cemetery with Dwayne Patton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to Glade Cemetery Fund, c/o Martha Carol Reynolds, 646 Ruffs Road, Carlton, Ga. 30627.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Rose Nell King Turner Sayer Wick.
