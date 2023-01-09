COMMERCE - Roseanne Jerri Carithers Sanders, 68, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Born on June 7, 1954 in Commerce, Mrs. Sanders was the daughter of Willard and Geraldine Hollifield Carithers. Mrs. Sanders enjoyed working the soda fountain at Commerce Drug for 14 years.
Survivors include her husband, Lewis Sanders; son, Richard Cherry; and daughter, Crystal Cherry.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Allen Reynolds officiating. Cremation will follow.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
