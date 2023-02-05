JEFFERSON - Rosey Voncile Jones, 93, Jefferson, entered rest Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Mrs. Jones was born in Winder, a daughter of the late Talmer and Oley Mae Simmons Cooper. Mrs. Jones was a long-time member of Union Baptist Church and was retired from Barrow Manufacturing where she worked as a quality inspector.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones is preceded by a daughter Rosey Elaine Jones; sisters, Jeanette Hood and Homerzel Cooper; and brothers, Laverne and Vincent Cooper.
Survivors include her son, Tommy Jones (Brenda), Jefferson; grandchildren, Jennifer Roberts (Terry), Jefferson, and Tracy Jones, Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Jake Roberts, Kolton Jones (Michele), Kaitlyn Autry (Jimmy), Tori Clark (Cody), and Lexi Marrow (Brandon); and great-great-grandchildren, Ava Autry, Lucas Autry, Merryn Autry, Huck Clark and Amzie Clark.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Jimmy McDonald and Charles Walton officiating with burial to follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jake Roberts, Tracy Jones, Terry Roberts, Gary Jones, Kolton Jones, Mike Simmons and Dwight Cooper.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
