COMER - Ross Kaleb Faulkner, 35, Comer, died on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Randall Kerry Faulkner.
Ross is survived by his wife, Kim, and their children; his parents Joe and Sherry Latimore; step-mother Carol McHugh Faulkner; five brothers, Shannon Faulkner, Ashley Faulkner, Cullen Faulkner, Carter Faulkner and Clint Cooper; sister, Lily Latimore; step-brother, Joseph Latimore; and grandparents, Jeanette and Earl Roberts, G.F. and Fay Massey, Toby and Patsy Hardigree, and Kerry and Von Faulkner.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Winterville Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
