Roswell Dewey Carey, better known as Ross, 73, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Ross, a native of Elbert County, was the son of the late Dewey Little and Elene Martin Carey. He retired from the U.S. Post Office in 2001 after 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Danielsville Evangelical Church.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Debbie Compton Carey; son, Chris (Jeannie) Carey; daughter, Kim (Tim) Langley; grandchildren, Kayla (Russell) Baker, Austen (Taylor) Carey, Amber (Dylan) Kirk, Adam Carey and fiancé Madison Maney, Avery Langley, Sarah Langley and Charis Langley; great- grandchildren, Ava, Ellie, Canaan, Hailey, Dalton, Brody, Eden and Karson; brothers, Wallace Carey (Faye), Martin Carey (Carol), Larion Carey (Doris), and Raleigh Carey (Earlene); sisters, Marie Young and Linda Sexton (Bant).
Ross was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters, Gladys Carey, Sybil Schoyen, Ferrol Tyner and Gwendolyn Carey.
Memorial service: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Madison Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Dickerson, Kola Payne and Kimberly Langley officiating. Interment will take place immediately following at Colbert Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danielsville Evangelical Church, Meadow Baptist Church or Colbert Baptist Church.
Lord and Stephens, Madison Chapel, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In