BALDWIN - Rothell "Rock" Curtis Caudell, 64, Baldwin, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Mr. Caudell was a life long resident of Banks County. He was born on October 21, 1958. He was preceded in death by his father, Louie J. Caudell. Rock will be remembered as a friend to all.
He is survived by his mother, Martha Gary Caudell, Cornelia; brother and sister-in-law, Stacy and Kathy Caudell, Hendersonville, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Patti and Scottie Chambers, Clermont; and nieces, Joy Chambers, Milbury, Mass.; and Dana Erwin, Cornelia.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535, 706-778-7123.
