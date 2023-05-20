caudell

BALDWIN - Rothell "Rock" Curtis Caudell, 64, Baldwin, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Mr. Caudell was a life long resident of Banks County. He was born on October 21, 1958. He was preceded in death by his father, Louie J. Caudell. Rock will be remembered as a friend to all.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Gary Caudell, Cornelia; brother and sister-in-law, Stacy and Kathy Caudell, Hendersonville, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Patti and Scottie Chambers, Clermont; and nieces, Joy Chambers, Milbury, Mass.; and Dana Erwin, Cornelia.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535, 706-778-7123.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 21-27

