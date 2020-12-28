WINDER - Roy C. Hendrix, 78, Winder, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Mr. Hendrix was born April 2, 1942 to the late Clarence and Lois McElhannon Hendrix. He had lived in Barrow County all of his life and retired from General Motors with 30 years of service. Mr. Hendrix had attended Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula.
Surviving are wife, Joyce Morrow Hendrix, Winder; children, Sherry (David) Hendrix Sims, Highlands, North Carolina, Jeff (Lisa) Hendrix, Statham, Ronnie Fields, Winder, Randy (Barbara) Fields, Dallas, and Melissa (Kelly) Wallace, Winder; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Martha Jo Hendrix, Winder; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The Department of Kinesiology, Support Fund for the study of Parkinson’s Disease, c/o The Dean’s Office, G3 Aderhold Hall, University of Georgia College of Education, 110 Carlton Street, Athens, Georgia 30602.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
