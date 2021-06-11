DANIELSVILLE - Roy Edward Giles, 74, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Roy was a beloved husband, Papa, brother and uncle. Roy was a spontaneous soul that loved listening to oldies country music, picking his guitar, and leading a successful painting business before retiring. He was the son of the late Dewy and Francis Giles.
Survivors include wife, Penelope Giles; brother, James Giles; sisters, Darlene Giles and Francine Giles; step-sons, Rogelio Duran and Daniel Duran; step-daughters, Erica Duran and Marisol Duran; grandchildren, Alex Duran, Dominque Dowdy, Rylee Dowdy, Haley Garcia, Ally Taylor, Alanna Duran, Abby Duran, Sofia Duran and Charlie Rae Cowart; niece, Jeannie Carey; great-nephew, Cody Nash; and great-niece Kayla Baker.
Graveside funeral service: Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Colbert Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
