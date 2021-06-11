DANIELSVILLE - Roy Edward Giles, 74, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Roy was a beloved husband, Papa, brother and uncle. Roy was a spontaneous soul that loved listening to oldies country music, picking his guitar, and leading a successful painting business before retiring. He was the son of the late Dewy and Francis Giles.

Survivors include wife, Penelope Giles; brother, James Giles; sisters, Darlene Giles and Francine Giles; step-sons, Rogelio Duran and Daniel Duran; step-daughters, Erica Duran and Marisol Duran; grandchildren, Alex Duran, Dominque Dowdy, Rylee Dowdy, Haley Garcia, Ally Taylor, Alanna Duran, Abby Duran, Sofia Duran and Charlie Rae Cowart; niece, Jeannie Carey; great-nephew, Cody Nash; and great-niece Kayla Baker.

Graveside funeral service: Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Colbert Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 13-19

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.