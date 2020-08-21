COMMERCE - Roy Franklin “Frank” Caudell, 79, Commerce, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Caudell was born in Toccoa to the late Emory and Gladys Goolsby Caudell. He was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Caudell’s Machine and Tool.
Mr. Caudell is survived by his wife, Jeanette Poole Caudell, Commerce; sons, Thomas Caudell, Commerce, Charles Caudell, Jasper, and Paul Caudell, Commerce; brother, Bobby Caudell, Commerce; sister, Ann Wilson, Easley, S.C.; and five grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Gordon Crawford officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current pandemic please use all social distancing guidelines for everyone’s safety.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In