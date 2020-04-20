BOGART - Roy Michael Puckett, 59, Bogart, entered into rest after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Mr. Puckett was born in Lawrenceville, a son of the late Roy Riley Puckett and Mrs. Kay Elizabeth Carter Bradberry, Statham. In addition to his father, Mr. Puckett is preceded by brothers, Clifton Daniel Puckett and Kenneth Walter Puckett; step-father, George Edwin Bradberry; and father-in-law, David Johnson.
Mr. Puckett was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Living Waters Worship Center. He had various jobs, but ended his career working with American General Insurance and driving a school bus for the Oconee County School System. It was this job that brought him the most pleasure, for he loved helping children.
Mike was a family man, devoted to Glenda, Ansley and Austin. He was a man that family and friends could freely call upon and know that he would be there. He was known far and wide for his smiling face and jovial attitude, and a smile that he kept to the very end. Mike was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by all.
Mike is survived by his wife of 26 years, Glenda Johnson Puckett; daughter, Ansley Puckett; son, Austin Puckett (Crystal); mother, Kay Carter Bradberry; sister, Linda Benton; sister, Janice Bullock; brother, Bobby Bradberry; sister, Michelle Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
A private visitation will be held for the family. A public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from the Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, with the Rev. William Whitfield officiating. Friends are asked to bring lawn chairs and maintain the proper social distancing of six feet, recommended by the State of Georgia and the CDC due to the Coronavius outbreak. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Waters Worship Center, 430 Bogart-Jefferson Road, Statham, Ga. 30666
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
