Roy Myers Jr., 90, passed away on Sunday, April 12 at the Oaks at Braselton, a caring senior community.
He was born in Schenectady, N.Y. to Roy Myers Sr. and Ruth (Mott) Myers.
After graduating from Nott Terrace High School, he married his loving wife Merle and celebrated 69 years of marriage. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was discharged in February of 1955. Roy worked as an Area Operations Manager with NYNEX until his retirement in 1990.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Harriet; and brother, Paul.
He is survived by his wife, Merle; and his three children, Mark, Bedford, Ind., Dean, West Monroe, N.Y. and Holly, Hoschton; grandchildren, Whitney Hall and Lorraine Myers; as well as two great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Lila Grisham.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Oaks at Braselton and Homestead Hospice for their attentiveness and living care. Roy will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his love of family, quick wit and his service as a proud patriot of the United States Air Force.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Roy at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
