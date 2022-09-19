BRASELTON - Roy Scott Burnett Jr., 79, Braselton, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Mr. Burnett was born in Atlanta, a son to the late Roy Scott Burnett Sr. and the late Ivy Irene Williams Burnett. Mr. Burnett had been employed by Georgia Power Company, the Winko-Matic Signal Company, and Wm. B. Riley and Company, Inc. aka Standard Coffee Service Company. Mr. Burnett married Sharon Tetzloff in 1989 in Chattanooga, Tenn.
He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors working in his yard and vegetable garden, and his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Burnett was preceded in death by his daughter, Tanya Burnett Lawrence.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Burnett, Braselton; son-in-law, Timothy Lawrence, Arcade community; grandchildren, Braxton Lawrence, Lawrenceville, Preston Lawrence, Arcade community, and Emma Lawrence, Arcade community; and uncle, W. Lanier Burnett, Loganville, also survives.
Private funeral service: Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Martin officiating. The burial followed at 3 p.m. in the Toccoa City Cemetery, Toccoa, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In