LULA - Roy Stewart Gowder, 95, Lula, entered heaven on Saturday August 1, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Roy was born February 1, 1925 in Homer to the late Robert and Maggie Rogers Gowder. He proudly served his country in the United States Army having fought in World War II. He was the owner and operator of Roy’s Auto Parts in Lula for over 60 years. He was an avid University of Georgia fan. He attended the University of Georgia and earned his Bachelor’s degree in business.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Porter; brothers, G.A., John Henry, Otis, Roger, Robert and Paul; and sisters, Curtis, Rose and Emma.
Survivors include, wife of over 72 years, Johnnie Dove Gowder; daughters, Grenae (Dick) Thompson and Tina (Ricky) Porter; sister, Rubye McCallister; grandchildren, Michele (Jerry) Bruce, Stephen Thompson, Jennifer (Eric) Brown, Dusty (Kalen) Porter and Jessica (Andrew) Dennis; great-granddaughters, Mary Margaret, Isabella, Kendall, Shiloh, Macie, Millie and Skyla; and a host of other family members also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Ward’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robby Williams and grandson, Dusty Porter, officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Lula with Military Honors.
Roy’s visitation room will be open after 2 p.m. Monday for anyone to pay their respects, however the family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday August 3, 2020 at the funeral home.
Please during these uncertain times for everyone’s protection use all social distancing precautions for everyone’s safety.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior’s Foundation.
