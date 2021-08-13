Roy Wood Jr. passed away Monday, August 9, 2021.
He was born in Madison County. He was the son of the late Bessie Scarborough Wood and Roy Wood Sr. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patsy Wood Black and Jean Wood Moon.
Mr. Wood graduated from Madison County High School in 1964. He was a retired forklift mechanic. He was an active member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Athens. He was a member of Chapelwood’s United Methodist Men and a member of the Trustees.
He was constantly helping everyone any time day or night. He was a fun loving man and made people laugh.
He survived by his wife of 44 years, Evelyn Spratlin Wood; his daughter, Addie Wood Henderson; son-in-law, Fain Henderson; and brother, Stewart Wood.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 13, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church located on Janice Drive in Athens. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Athens.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 100 Janice Drive, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
