HULL - Royce Elco Lord, 79, Hull, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
He was the son of the late Charles Elco and Reba Mae Lord. He was also preceded by his wife, Shirley Ann Boswell Lord; daughter, Connie Lynn Lord; son, Royce Neil Lord; brother, Kenneth Ray Lord; and a half-brother, Charles Melvin Lord.
Mr. Lord was a member of Hull Baptist Church and worked as a master mechanic and served in the United States Army. Royce was a member of Hull Baptist Church, Comer Lions Club, There’s Hope for the Hungry Food Ministry and AMVETS Club.
Survivors include daughter, Diane (Rucker) Lord Lambeth, six grandchildren, Elisa Vanessa (Trent) Gragg, Emilee Clara (Rickey) Patrick, Erik Neil (Crystal) Lord, Dacey Diane (Josh) O’Kelley-Walker, Madison Danielle O’Kelley and Kevin Thomas Lambeth; five great-grandchildren; and half-sister, Theresa Ann Lo
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hull Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. He will lie in state from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.rd.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
