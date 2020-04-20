moore

HULL - Ruben Calvin Moore, 66, Hull, passed away April 5, 2020.

Born on July 30, 1953 in Greenville, South Carolina, Ruben settled in Georgia in his teenage years. He was employed by the City of Comer, and retired after 30 years of faithful service. He was well known around town for his friendly disposition and generous heart. Ruben had a daily routine of visiting different establishments where he would eat and visit with friends. His personality and generosity were well known around the City of Comer.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Rogers, Greenville, S.C.

He is survived by brothers, Raymond Moore and Gene Moore, Greenville, S.C., and Tom Moore (Cheryl) of Anoka, Minn.; and sister ,Hattie McMahan (John), West Columbia, S.C.

A memorial service is planned at a future date in Comer.

