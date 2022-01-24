The Lord called Ruble Gray Sr., 81, home on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
His life was well lived and he was well loved. He was born on February 15, 1940 in Starksville, Mississippi. He was the son of the late Romie and Iola Gray.
He served in the Army for six months and then served in the Army Reserve for four years. He settled in Vicksburg, Mississippi in 1963 and lived there until 2004 at which time he moved to Danielsville to be closer to his children.
He was an active member of Moons Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was involved with the children/youth programs. He stayed active with the church until he was no longer able to attend due to health issues. He had been an active member of the Madison County Rotary Club where he was part of the ramp building team.
Ruble was a kind and gentle man who loved his family. He had such an outgoing personality; he never met a stranger. He was fortunate to have enjoyed retired life for 20 years. During those years he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He and Jean traveled throughout the United States making wonderful memories along the way. He enjoyed camping and sitting outside on his front porch drinking a cup of coffee. And nobody enjoyed watching westerns on TV quite as much as he did!
Ruble will be forever remembered for his caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
He was the beloved husband of 59 years and best friend to Lora Jean Gray; loving father to Ruble (Janet) Gray Jr. and Pamela (Bobby) Kyle; proud grandfather to Tyler and Megan Kyle, Chandler Kyle, Zachary Gray and Morgan Gray, and future granddaughter Lindsey Pierce. He was so proud of all his grandchildren and loved to hear of all their life adventures. He is survived by three siblings, Erma Jean Logan, Opal Moore and Billy Gray.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville.
Donations in his name may be made to St. Jude’s or Moons Grove Cemetery Fund.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
