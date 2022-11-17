ROYSTON - Ruby Carolyn Hall Berryman, 87, Royston, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Berryman was born in Royston, on May 4, 1935, daughter of the late Carl Hall and the late Myrtie Cromer Hall. She was a homemaker and member of the Mill Shoal Baptist Church in Royston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Quinon “Buster” Berryman; son and daughter-in-law, Rod and Rebecca Berryman, Royston; daughters and son-in-law, Terri and Stacy Segars, Carnesville, and Michelle Berryman, Royston; and grandchildren, Madisyn Temple, Israel Segars, Elijah Segars, Kora Reynolds, Tyler Berryman and Lauren Anderson.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Mill Shoal Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
