COMER - Ruby Elizabeth Parham Coile, 89, Comer, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Coile was born on June 4, 1931 in Elberton, daughter of the late Lester Parham and the late Ezzie Lou Guest Parham. She was a seamstress having worked at Comer Manufacturing Company and American Vans and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Griff Allen Coile; and son, Jerry Coile.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Johnny Manning, Lexington; brother, Troy Parham (Kay), Comer; and grandchildren, William Manning and Samantha Manning Sharp (J.D.).
A private graveside service will be held in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 694 Salem Church Road, Lexington, Ga. 30648.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
