DANIELSVILLE - Ruby Frances Lawrence Hutcherson, 89, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Hutcherson was born in Danielsville on February 29, 1932, daughter of the late John T. Lawrence and the late Gladys Duncan Lawrence. She was a seamstress having worked at Blue Bell Industries and was a member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church. Mrs. Hutcherson was an avid gardener and loved tending to her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brawner Shannon Hutcherson.
Survivors include nephews, Bobby Hanley, James Hutcherson and Steven Hutcherson; many cousins; and several very special friends, Bobbie Tyner, Mary Strickland and Ms. Emma.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Tim Peek, Billy Franklin Carey and Glenn Lyles officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Evangelical Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 26, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
