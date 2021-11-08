LILBURN - Ruby LaVerne Landress Smith, born October 12, 1936 in Snellville, passed away at her home on Friday, November 5, 2021 in Lilburn.
LaVerne was spirited and full of life, and happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She loved spending time in the mountains, listening to live gospel country music, Lifetime movies, ice cream, going on trips with life-long friends, and leaving traces of her red lipstick kisses on her grandchildren.
A devout follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, LaVerne was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lilburn for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Minnie Sue Landress; sister, Rebecca Stone; brothers, Leroy, Joseph, David, Harold and Thomas Landress.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Benny Harold Smith; son, Timothy Smith; daughter, Vicki Fife (Joseph); granddaughters, Dawn Smith, Darla Smith, Jessica Fife and Kathryn Fife; great-grandson, Dalton Patterson; brother, Larry Landress (Judy); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Ga. 30039, 770-979-3200, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In