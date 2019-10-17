BRASELTON - Ruby Nell Cronic, 96, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She was a long-time member of New Liberty United Methodist Church. She loved her family, friends and shopping.
Survivors include her son, Barry Cronic and wife Barbara, Canon; grandchildren, Michael Cronic and wife Shane, Braselton, Kevin Cronic and wife Mistie, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Jesse Cronic, Eli Cronic, Jacob Cronic and Georgia Cronic.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, J.H. Cronic; and son Billy Cronic.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Liberty United Methodist Church, 17 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton, Ga., 30517. The Rev. Ben Parker will be officiating. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53 Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
