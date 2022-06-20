COMMERCE - Ruby Nell Rucker, 93, Commerce, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Rucker was born in Commerce to the late Johnny and Clara Washum Bonds. Mrs. Rucker was a homemaker and a member of New Faith Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rucker was also preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Thomas Rucker.
Mrs. Rucker is survived by her children, Bobby Burley, Commerce, Jacqueline Poole, Jefferson, Betty Borders, Commerce, Tommy Rucker, Commerce, Steve Rucker, Commerce, Rachel Dempson, Commerce, Tracey Rucker, Commerce, and Adrienne Rucker, Commerce; brother, Roger Bonds, Commerce; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. from New Faith Church with the Rev. Kevin Wood officiating with the interment following at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
