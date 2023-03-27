Ruby Simmons Wood, 94, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Mrs. Wood was the daughter of the late Frank and Lexie Bond Simmons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar H. “Blue” Wood; sisters, Cecile Minish and Gladys Seagraves; and brothers, Frazier, Willard, Francis and Elmer Simmons.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay Wood (Bill) Tolbert; grandson, Jay (Thérèse) Hodges; great-grandchildren, Samuel, AbneyMarie and Marley Jane Hodges; sister, Fannie Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wood was born on June 7, 1928. She attended Athens Business College and was employed at Atlanta Gas Light where she retired after 30 years of service. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will be at the residence of Bill and Kay Tolbert.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Lord and Stephens, Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
