Rufus “Mac” McCannon, 80, died Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Born in Oglethorpe County, he was the son of Onnie and Mae Bell McCannon. Mr. McCannon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Collins McCannon; great-granddaughter, Annabelle Grace Jordan; brothers, Warren Mell McCannon and Marshall McCannon; and sister, Iris Holloman Gunnells.
Mr. McCannon was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, friend and coworker. He proudly served in the United States Navy for four years. Mr. McCannon was a longtime member of Colbert Baptist Church. His faith in his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life. He was well known at the Bread Basket, Pace Garage, and throughout the City of Colbert and beyond. His encouraging spirit and friendliness will be missed in Colbert and by all those who knew him.
Survivors include his children, Debbie (Marc) Hale, Hull, and Allen McCannon, Colbert; grandchildren, Kasey (Adam) Jordan, Kaitlyn (Kellen) Harris, Andrew (Caleigh) McCannon and Gavin McCannon; and great-grandchildren, Addy and Byron Jordan.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Colbert Baptist Church. Interment will be at Colbert Cemetery.
The family will gather before the funeral, at 1 p.m., in the family life center of Colbert Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the McCannon Family would like for donations be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in honor of Mac McCannon. Please make checks payable to FCA and mail to: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 862, Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
